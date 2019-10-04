David “Papa Bear” Briggs

David died suddenly of a heart attack at his Redwood City home on September 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Marie Briggs. He is survived by his sister Martha Cory, his brother-in-law Warren, his nephews Nathaniel and Timothy, and his extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David lived his entire life in Redwood City. He enjoyed music from pre-Renaissance to the Grateful Dead, animals, backpacking, Chinese and Indian food, and hearty burritos. He worked in the family business, Pipe Organ Associates, until his father’s death. He raised champion bull mastiffs as Ursa Major Bull Mastiffs until he became the theater manager of Carrington Hall at Sequoia High School.
In high school, Dave was involved in Summer Drama Music Workshop, and in theater productions at San Carlos High School. After graduation, he was active in theater at Sequoia High School under the tutelage of the legendary Ray Doherty. After Ray’s death, Dave became the theater manager, where he also taught and managed sound, lights, and set design. He co-founded Redwood City Community Theater which presented a musical each summer.
Dave loved his involvement with high school students. He made his department a safe place for them. He was lovingly known as Papa Bear.
Many people are better for having known him. Dave is deeply missed by all of us.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Monday, October 7, at 2:00, at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Sequoia High School with memo: Carrington Hall.
