May 31, 1943 – August 22, 2019
Dannie Henderson passed away peacefully with her longtime partner Brian Heafey at her side on August 22, 2019. Dannie was born May 31, 1943 in Thailand and moved to America in 1974. She loved the American experience, the lifestyle and values. Dannie is survived by her brothers, Tom and Tony, and a sister.
A graduate of Lincoln University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Dannie went into the Healthcare Industry and continue her care of others in retirement. A love of shopping, cooking, dancing and the full moon in the sky. Dannie was loved by all those that met her.
“God Bless You Dannie. Forever love you.”
Please join for a viewing Saturday, August 31, 11:30 am, at Crosby N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA. Followed by a Graveside Service at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo, CA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.