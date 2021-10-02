Daniel Paul White died unexpectedly in his easy chair on September 19, 2021. Dan was born in San Francisco in September of 1962. The family moved to the Peninsula in 1971. Dan attended West Elementary, Crocker and Burlingame High School. In his young adulthood, Dan starred in a locally made film by Bill Amend (of Foxtrot fame). Although aired only once, it remains a fond memory for many.
Dan was a political science major at UCLA, and a big fan of Stan’s donuts (not to mention The Grateful Dead). After college he obtained a law degree from USF and passed the bar on his first attempt. Dan forged his own solo law practice for many years, primarily out of the Walnut Creek area where he lived.
Dan was many things. Among them were collector, foodie, and photographer. However, most will remember him for being a Democrat. He was perpetually involved with politics, and even ran for Congress. He attended the national DNC and the CA state convention in 2000 as a delegate for each.
He is survived by his father Lewis, his brother Ben, and his sister Ramona along with many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame on October 20 at 1:00 p.m.
Donations in memory of Dan may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame, or Doctors Without Borders.
