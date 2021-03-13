Daniel H. Hananouchi, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, February 24th after suffering a massive stroke. He leaves behind a host of family and friends who remember with love and affection his obsession with all things fishing, his zeal for Indy car racing, his refusal to listen to anything but the 70’s rock music he grew up with, and above all, his deep kindness toward everyone he met and his love for his family.
Danny was the youngest child of Isaac S. and Lily (Sonoda) Hananouchi. Born in San Mateo, he grew up in Belmont, attending Cipriani Elementary School, Ralston Middle School, and Carlmont High.
A mechanic by trade, Danny came by his love of cars early in life. As a high school student, he began working part time at his father’s garage, Ike’s Auto Service in San Mateo. Upon graduation, he took up full-time work there alongside his dad and his older brother Harry. All told, Danny spent more than 40 years there. Long-time customers remember how generous he was with his skill and time: a car brought in for one repair would often leave the garage with another couple of adjustments that Danny had noticed and done, free of charge.
When Danny met his future wife Kerry, they quickly discovered that they were opposites in very nearly everything (70’s rock vs. Broadway musicals! Indy car racing vs. romcom movies!) Somehow, that seemed to make the relationship all the stronger. They were married in 2003. Their son Daniel Isaac was born in 2007, followed by daughter Kathleen Lily in 2009.
Continuing a tradition from Danny’s own childhood, the family of four loved spending weekends and vacations at Lake Alpine in Stanislaus National Park camping and fishing, Especially fishing. Danny loved to fish—ocean fishing, lake fishing, any kind of fishing. He served as a board member for the San Mateo Fishing Club. In 2008, he set a lake record at Lake Tahoe when he reeled in a brown trout weighing more than 15 pounds (Not one of his fisherman’s tale—this one was actually documented!).
If fishing made Danny happy, he was overjoyed to be able to share both his skill in and love of fishing with his children. He shared his other passions with them as well: Daniel and Kathleen helped their dad at the garage, just as Danny had helped his own father there. Together they went to Indy car races and concerts by the 70’s rock legends. Danny also supported Daniel and Kathleen in their own interests: taking them to soccer practice and games, karate lessons at the dojo, guitar lessons. He wasn’t the “drop them off” kind of dad: he stayed and watched and cheered on his kids with love and enthusiasm that never became pushy. Even if you knew Danny only slightly, you knew that he was a devoted and loving father, as proud of his children when they behaved kindly toward others as he was of their accomplishments in school and sports.
Danny is survived by his wife Kerry (Blythe), his son Daniel Isaac (13 years); his daughter Kathleen Lily (12 years); his brother Harry Hananouchi (Tami); and his niece Zaida and nephew Isaac.
The funeral service on March 20 will be immediate family only, due to pandemic precautions. When conditions allow, a celebration of Danny’s life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Danny’s memory to the California Wildlife Foundation (https://www.californiawildlifefoundation.org/donate/). And if you hear a Rolling Stones tune, crank it up! Danny would have wanted it that way.
