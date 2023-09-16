Passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Born and raised in Eau Claire, WI, Dana attended Wells College in NY then transferred to and completed her studies at the University of Wisconsin in Madison during the war. In 1949, Dana and her good friend Patty Hausmann boarded a train for San Francisco. While living and working in San Francisco Dana and Tom Scadden met then later married in 1951. They had three sons; Mike, Jim and John and resided in San Mateo for the remainder of their lives. Tom passed away in 2011, two months short of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Dana is survived by Jim, John, daughters-in-law Lynn and Cinda; sister Kate Shannon; grandchildren Angela, Colin, Derek, Brian, Sean and Will; great grandchildren Bellamy, Ellyanah, Hazel, Grayson and Duncan. Dana will be missed by all. She was a devoted wife and mother. Dana enjoyed golf, tennis and playing cards with anyone who dared to challenge her. She was an avid follower of the Giants, Warriors and her Bucky Badgers. Dana devoted her life to helping others. She was active for decades in organizations such as the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Auxillary, Poplar Center (including the annual Haunted House) and the Primrose Food Pantry. Dana was a member of the American Association of University Women, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Burlingame Garden Club and the Congregational Church of San Mateo. Dana always had a can-do attitude and a smile for everyone she met. Her cookies are world renowned. She will be dearly missed by family, friends and acquaintances.
