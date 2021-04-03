Dan was born in 1947 in San Francisco. His family moved to Los Altos where Dan attended grammar school and from there moved to Redwood City where he finished grammar school at St Pius. Dan then went on to graduate from Serra High School in 1965. In 1966, he joined the Marine Corps on the “buddy system”. He spent 13 months in Vietnam during the “TET” offensive where he met his forever-best friend, Alan “Mac” McNeese. Dan married his wife Jan in 1970; they celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2020. In 1988, he opened Evelyn Auto Body and after 20 successful years, he retired in 2006.
Dan loved his dogs, his cabin in the mountains and riding his Harley.
He was surrounded by his daughters, his wife and his companion dog, Tommy. He is survived by his wife Jan, his daughters, Carrie Lyle, & husband Chris, Amanda Bell & husband Mike, four grandchildren and sisters Sandra Grigsby & husband Donn, & Pati Diridoni.
Semper Fi Marine.
