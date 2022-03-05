The Crawford family of San Mateo is deeply saddened to announce the death of their beloved wife and mother, Cubie Dolores Bell Crawford, at the age of 76 on February 23, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cubie is survived with immeasurable love by her loving husband of 51 years, Zelte Crawford, Jr.; her sons, Juma (Emily) and Sharif Crawford; her grandchildren, Santana and Karim; her sisters, Claudette (Henry) Foster and Nell McGaffie; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A quiet hour was held at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home on February 28, followed by a private graveside service on March 1 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma, California.
