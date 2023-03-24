Constantino A. Rodriguez Photo

Survived by his beautiful and beloved wife of fifty-five years Laura Ines Rodriguez, his three son’s Jorge, Arturo, and Javier Rodriguez, his heart and soul. Blessed to have been a grandfather, his pride and joy, Katia and Joscelyn Rodriguez, daughters of Jorge and his amazing wife Lupita Rodriguez and daughter-in-law Elizabeth C. Rodriguez, Javier’s beautiful wife. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, son of Camerina Arias Rodriguez and Eutiquio Rodriguez. Loving Brother of Bertha Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, Alma E. Rodriguez, Arcelia Rodriguez Cardenas, Dr. Ever Arturo Rodriguez, and Edmundo Rodriguez. He loved all of his nieces and nephews.

Constantino and Laura Rodriguez made San Mateo their home where they raised their three children with the divinity of the Roman Catholic church. A successful businessman and property owner in the city of Burlingame and San Mateo. Constantino Rodriguez owned his own automotive business with his brother Gilberto Rodriguez. He was an expert technician in the field of automotive transmission’s. A true Family Man! He will be missed more than words can say, but will always be in our hearts and souls. We love you! And you love us more!

