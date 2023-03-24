Survived by his beautiful and beloved wife of fifty-five years Laura Ines Rodriguez, his three son’s Jorge, Arturo, and Javier Rodriguez, his heart and soul. Blessed to have been a grandfather, his pride and joy, Katia and Joscelyn Rodriguez, daughters of Jorge and his amazing wife Lupita Rodriguez and daughter-in-law Elizabeth C. Rodriguez, Javier’s beautiful wife. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, son of Camerina Arias Rodriguez and Eutiquio Rodriguez. Loving Brother of Bertha Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, Alma E. Rodriguez, Arcelia Rodriguez Cardenas, Dr. Ever Arturo Rodriguez, and Edmundo Rodriguez. He loved all of his nieces and nephews.
Constantino and Laura Rodriguez made San Mateo their home where they raised their three children with the divinity of the Roman Catholic church. A successful businessman and property owner in the city of Burlingame and San Mateo. Constantino Rodriguez owned his own automotive business with his brother Gilberto Rodriguez. He was an expert technician in the field of automotive transmission’s. A true Family Man! He will be missed more than words can say, but will always be in our hearts and souls. We love you! And you love us more!
Le sobreviven su hermosa y amada esposa Laura Inés Rodríguez de 55 años, sus tres hijos Jorge, Arturo y Javier Rodríguez, su corazón y alma. Bendecido de haber sido abuelo de su orgullo y alegría, Katia y Joscelyn Rodríguez, hijas de Jorge y su increíble esposa Lupita Rodríguez, y de su nuera Elizabeth C Rodríguez, bella esposa de Javier. Nacido en Chihuahua, México, hijo de Camerina Arias Rodriguez y Eutiquio Rodríguez. Hermano amoroso de Bertha Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, Alma E. Rodriguez, Arcelia Rodriguez Cardenas, Dr. Ever Arturo Rodriguez y Edmundo Rodríguez. Amaba a todas sus sobrinas y sobrinos. Constantino y Laura Rodríguez hicieron de San Mateo su hogar donde criaron a sus tres hijos con la divinidad de la Iglesia Católica Romana. Un exitoso hombre de negocios y dueño de propiedades en la ciudad de Burlingame y San Mateo. Constantino Rodríguez era dueño de su propio negocio automotriz con su hermano Gilberto Rodriguez. Era un técnico experto en el campo de las transmisiones automotrices. ¡Un verdadero hombre de familia! Lo extrañaremos más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar, pero siempre estará en nuestros corazones y almas. ¡Te amamos! ¡Y tu nos amas más!
CROSBY N. GRAY & CO. FUNERAL HOME
2 PARK RD., BURLINGAME 94010
ST. TIMOTHY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1515 DOLAN AVE, SAN MATEO 94401
HWY 92 & SKYLINE BLVD, SAN MATEO 94062
