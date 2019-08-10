Colleen May Borg

April 19, 1946 – July 17, 2019
Cherished wife of Paul Borg, beloved mother of Angela and Aaron Borg, and dear mother in law to Lawrence Morawietz. Additionally the loving sister of Cindy Kenific and Alice Bickel and the treasured grandmother to Anthony and Kyle Borg. She was surrounded by extended family, nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Colleen touched many lives with her gentle, free spirit and her ability to listen when somebody needed her counsel. She was always there to offer her advice. She was born in Redwood City, CA and made her home with Paul in Burlingame. She raised her family and ran an in-home childcare lovingly for thirty years.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Crosby N. Gray & Co. funeral home. 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA. There will be a lunch reception following the service at the San Mateo Elks Lodge, 229 W. 20th Ave., San Mateo, CA.
