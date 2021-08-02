Clare was a proud fifth-generation San Franciscan. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School and Lone Mountain College in San Francisco. She loved growing up in The City, and made many life-long friends. She was very active in sports, clubs, and other activities. Following college, she was a San Francisco public school elementary teacher.
She met her husband, William (Bill) McCann, who preceded her in death after 29 years of marriage, at a Catholic Church social event. She was also preceded by her daughter Maureen. Clare is survived by her brother Robert Mihan, sons James (Jennifer) and Robert (Angela) McCann, and her cherished grandchildren Caitlin, Conor, Matthew, and Sean McCann.
Clare loved traveling, both in Europe as a young woman, and to Hawaii and other South Pacific islands with Bill and friends. She most enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and spending time with her many friends. She touched many lives with her gentle nature, strength and support. She was a friend of Bill W’s for over 40 years, and was devoted to the many friends she made and helped along the way. She will be greatly missed.
Clare’s passing was unexpected but peaceful, and she will be remembered for her strong faith, love of family, and caring friendships.
Friends and family are invited to attend a service on Wednesday August 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Burlingame, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in the name of Clare McCann to the Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto.
