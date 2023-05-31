Clara Ruth Pallas Photo

Ruth Pallas was born Clara Ruth Gasser in Wyoming, June 9, 1928. Born of Swiss immigrants, Eugene and Clara (Vock), Ruth is the second of five children. Ruth married Christo Michael Pallas on May 24th, 1958. Chris was laid to rest October 10th, 2017. She is predeceased by brothers Eugene and Ralph, and is survived by sisters Jeanette “Jan” Tucker and Nellie Crider. A devote Greek Orthodox, Ruth was a mother of 4: Charlotte (deceased), Dorie (Ed), Michael (Roselyn), and Eugene (Amy). Grandchildren: Pamela, Laura, Kristilyn, Jessica, Michael, Jason, Nicholas, Marianna. Great Grandchildren: Christy Paige, Bryce, Jocelyn. Great great grandchild: Otto. Most friends and family knew Ruth lovingly as “Yai Yai”.

Raised on a farm in Wyoming, Ruth graduated from Riverton High School in May of 1946. She enrolled in Western Union School in Santa Cruz, California and worked for Western Union at Camp Stoneman Army Base in California and later in Casper, Wyoming.

