Ruth Pallas was born Clara Ruth Gasser in Wyoming, June 9, 1928. Born of Swiss immigrants, Eugene and Clara (Vock), Ruth is the second of five children. Ruth married Christo Michael Pallas on May 24th, 1958. Chris was laid to rest October 10th, 2017. She is predeceased by brothers Eugene and Ralph, and is survived by sisters Jeanette “Jan” Tucker and Nellie Crider. A devote Greek Orthodox, Ruth was a mother of 4: Charlotte (deceased), Dorie (Ed), Michael (Roselyn), and Eugene (Amy). Grandchildren: Pamela, Laura, Kristilyn, Jessica, Michael, Jason, Nicholas, Marianna. Great Grandchildren: Christy Paige, Bryce, Jocelyn. Great great grandchild: Otto. Most friends and family knew Ruth lovingly as “Yai Yai”.
Raised on a farm in Wyoming, Ruth graduated from Riverton High School in May of 1946. She enrolled in Western Union School in Santa Cruz, California and worked for Western Union at Camp Stoneman Army Base in California and later in Casper, Wyoming.
Married to Chris for 59 years, they lived happily in San Bruno, California where they raised their children and were active members of the community. She was a people person, very active in many organizations including the Holy Trinity Church, PTA, San Bruno Senior Center, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Ruth had a passion for life, laughter, games, and a sense of adventure. She always had a quick smile, twinkle in her eye and loved to create beautiful things – sewing, knitting, painting and gardening. Ruth touched the lives of all she met and was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. She was steadfast in her faith that was the compass of her life. She had a strong constitution and boundless fond memories and stories of her life. She will be remembered for her selflessness and desire to help others above herself. Through to the end, Ruth lived independently, was surrounded by family and friends, and was loved by all that knew her.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 1, 2023 after 4:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way in San Francisco. Interment will follow at Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Colma. A makaria will follow at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
