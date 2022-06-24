Cicely Travis McGowin, age 78, passed away on May 6, 2022 of Redwood City, California. Cicely passed peacefully with the care of hospice.
Cicely was born on July 6, 1943. Cicely graduated from Lower Merion High School, Pennsylvania in 1960 and graduated with multiple degrees (BA and MA) from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. Cicely married Charles McGowin in 1965 and divorced in 1982. Cicely never remarried.
Survived by twin daughters, Sandra McGowin Neider (Terry); Patricia McGowin Decker (Mark); loving grandmother of Audrey and Charles Decker; Sister-in-law to Terry Egnor. Aunt to Roian Egnor, Lauren Battista Paletti (Jared) and Stephen Egnorand a Great Aunt to Mo Egnor, Jane Egnor, Ellie Leonardo, Izzie Leonardo, Theo Paletti, Caroline Paletti and Adeline Paletti.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter Lennig Travis and Dorothy Robertson Travis; sisters Louise Travis Battista and Susan Travis Egnor; and brother-in-law Chris Battista.
Special acknowledgement to Sally and Erik Victoriano of Redwood Acres Residential Home in Redwood City, CA for their loving support and devoted care of Cicely during her last three years of life.
Cicely loved her family, football, sharing meals and holidays, especially Christmas. An avid photographer, she spent her life documenting family events and gatherings. Throughout Cicely’s life, she touched people with her kindness, generosity and love.
The Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday July 8 2022 at 10:30AM
The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, 1 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94401.
A graveside service to follow at St. John’s Cemetery 910 Oregon Avenue San Mateo, CA 94402. With a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Cicely’s name to The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew or Redwood Acres Residential Home.
