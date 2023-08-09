Chris Jensen of San Mateo, CA passed away suddenly in his home on 9 July, 2023. Chris was born in St. Louis, MO and lived in Belmont for 52 years. He attended Carlmont High School, Feather River School and California State University, San Luis Obispo. He was an Eagle Scout in Troop T-27.
Chris is survived by his mother Jan Jensen, sister Elizabeth Jensen Gardner, his daughter Amanda and son Daniel in Norway. He is predeceased by his father Peter.
