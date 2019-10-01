Christine Loveland

September 15, 1948 – September 18, 2019
On Wednesday, September 18th, 2019, Christine Ann Loveland, mother of three children, passed away at the age of 71.
She was born on September 15th, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Dolores Safranek, the first of the family’s four children. She mothered two sons, Daniel and David Smith, and one daughter, Laurann Loveland. She was supportive mother, and a relied upon sister.
She lived to support her family. She was a feminist in the time of its infancy. Christine worked for and retired from Safeway, as a U.F.C.W. member.
She is survived by her three children, sons Daniel and David Smith, and daughter Laurann Loveland, and her two grandchildren, Trinity and Jase, and three brothers Martin, Michael, and James. Memorial services will be held in her honor. The family is asking for donations to be made to the donor’s local charity of choice in lieu of gifts or flowers. Memorial services will be held privately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.