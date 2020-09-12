Charmaine Hope passed away on September 3, 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by Lianne Hope (daughter), Alice Tsui (mother), Catherine Pang (sister), Tricia Pang (niece), Catherine Hope (sister-in-law), Sheila Hope (sister-in-law), Camille Silva-Netto (sister-in-law), Colin Flynn (partner), and Morgan Flynn (Colin’s daughter).
For 14 cumulative years, she served as the Director of the Belmont Chamber of Commerce and Manager at the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce, where she worked with over 50 local businesses to ensure their success. She had a passion for community engagement and helped plan many events including the Belmont and San Carlos Art and Wine Festivals, and the San Carlos Farmers Market.
A memorial service will take place once it is safe to convene. In Charmaine’s honor, please donate to the Community Foundation, which provides small grants to San Carlos businesses. https://cfsancarlos.org/in-memory-of/charmaine-hope
Condolences to the family may be offered online at crippenflynn.com.
