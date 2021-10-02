Charlotte Murdoff passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was 18 years old.
Charlotte was born on August 11, 2003, in San Francisco, California. She and her twin brother, Matthew, were welcomed into this world on a beautiful sunny morning. Charlotte and Matthew shared not only a birthday but also a big sister, a crib, the same friends and an extremely strong bond. From the get go, Charlotte was very precocious, loud and busy. She was raised in Hillsborough, California and attended First Presbyterian Nursery School and Burlingame Montessori, where she formed friendships easily. When she entered kindergarten at North Hillsborough School, she fell in love with her teachers, excelled at sports, enjoyed math and art, and especially adored a trip to Yosemite with her 4th grade classmates. While at Crocker Middle School, “Char” enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, flag football, attending the 8th grade ski trip, going to Washington DC and all class competition days. Char’s favorite sport was soccer for which she spent most of her youth playing; it was a sport she truly loved and excelled at. She made many lasting friendships through her soccer teammates and had a left foot that could send a ball soaring into the corner of the net.
When handed the diagnosis of osteosarcoma prior to the start of her freshman year, Charlotte used her fierce competitive spirit to battle this rare bone cancer. She stayed positive, resilient and strong throughout the course of her disease. Char spent all of high school in and out of treatment and always with a beautiful smile on her face. She loved going onto the Burlingame High School campus for classes, lunch period or sporting events. When cancer eliminated most of Charlotte’s athletic options, she pivoted and learned to play golf, making a spot on the BHS Varsity golf team. In college she hoped to study nursing so she could help kids like herself.
In her short life, Charlotte learned to appreciate the little things. She celebrated good days and got through bad days, keeping a positive attitude and facing challenges like the true warrior she was. Needing a creative outlet in 2020, Charlotte borrowed a sewing machine and taught herself how to sew by watching youtube videos. She began a sewing business, “That’s Sew Char” and from the sale of her custom hoodies, she donated proceeds to pediatric cancer research at The Sweet-Cordero Lab at UCSF and MIB Agents. In addition to sewing, Charlotte enjoyed cooking, the beach, funny movies, board games, time with family and friends and her dog Cody. Char was funny, determined, stubborn, creative, full of grit and yet a sweet friend to all. There is no one quite like Charlotte.
Charlotte is survived by her parents, Alli and Sherrick, her older sister, Maggie, her twin brother, Matthew, Grandma and Grandpa, Poppie, Auntie Lisa and Uncle John, Uncle Kevin and Auntie Jenny, and many cousins. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. There will be an open block party to celebrate Charlotte’s life on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. on Pepper Avenue in Hillsborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte’s memory can be made to UCSF Benioff oncology nurses: https://givingtogether.ucsf.edu/fundraiser/3487280
Or MIB Agents: https://www.mibagents.org/family-funds/charlotte
