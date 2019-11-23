June 6, 1938-November 5, 2019
Charles H. Caverly of Redwood City, California, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and dear friends on November 5, 2019. Charles (Chick, Chuck, Charlie) was born in Salem, Massachusetts on June 6, 1938 to Raymond and Charlotte Caverly. He graduated from Salem High School and worked at his father’s Restaurant, Sunnyside, in Ipswich, Massachusetts. In 1955, Charles joined the National Guard until he met his future bride, Judith McAuliffe Stevens(16), when he was 18 years old. They married in June of 1960. He was transferred to California in 1963 while working for MetLife Insurance Company until he joined the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.
Sergeant Caverly wore many hats during his 29-year career at the Sheriff’s Office. He was a patrol officer throughout most of the county including East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, La Honda and Woodside. He also worked at the San Francisco Airport SubStation. Charles spent years on the SWAT team, at the Redwood City Jail, Detective Bureau, Sheriff’s Work Program and retired as a Sergeant.
Charles retired in 1993 and moved to beautiful Dorrington, California with Judy. They made numerous friends throughout their retirement together and lived happily in the mountains for 25 years.
Charles was a devoted family man who enjoyed having dinner with family and friends as well as supplying anyone he knew with baked goods made by his loving wife. He was very proud of all of his grandchildren and their accomplishments. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Charles Caverly(49), of Redwood City.
Charles H. Caverly is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Judith, and children Jayne (Thomas) Bishop, Kirk Caverly, Kari (Jeffrey) Grech. In addition, grandchildren Kirk Caverly Jr., Kyle Caverly, Camryn Caverly, Kaitlyn Grech, Sydney Grech, Charles “Charlie” Grech, and Lukas Grech.
He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Sign guestbook at crippenflynn.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.