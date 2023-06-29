Celia Therese Eastman Photo

This is a love story.

Born in the North End of Boston to Luciano and Gaetana Caputo, immigrants from Canosa di Puglia, Italy, Celia would be one of six children: Rafaella, Nunzia, Pasquale, Sabino, and Jeanne. The family moved to Dorchester when she was 11 and found themselves in an Irish neighborhood where she would eventually, after graduating from Girls High School and working in the credit department of Gilchrist’s Department Store, meet and marry Ellery Eastman, the blue-eyed Air Force pilot who lived across the street.

