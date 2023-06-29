Born in the North End of Boston to Luciano and Gaetana Caputo, immigrants from Canosa di Puglia, Italy, Celia would be one of six children: Rafaella, Nunzia, Pasquale, Sabino, and Jeanne. The family moved to Dorchester when she was 11 and found themselves in an Irish neighborhood where she would eventually, after graduating from Girls High School and working in the credit department of Gilchrist’s Department Store, meet and marry Ellery Eastman, the blue-eyed Air Force pilot who lived across the street.
They were subsequently stationed in Munich, Germany, where she worked as an assistant to the motion picture services director and met Tony Curtis, and where she gave birth to their first son, E. Martin. Stationed in New Jersey, their daughter Andrea was born, and after a stint in Montgomery, Alabama, they were stationed in Seville, Spain, where son Michael was born. The family would return to Spain a second time and enjoy a rich life of flamenco, bullfights and befriending the locals. It was there that Celia became fluent in Spanish, although there was one slip of the tongue when she welcomed visitors to their home with the phrase, “mi cama es su cama.” While overseas they traveled extensively to Holland, France, and Italy, where she visited the town her parents were from, then Portugal, Ireland, the Holy Land and Egypt where she rode a camel amidst the pyramids. When Ellery retired from the military, they moved first to the Boston area and then to Virginia, and finally, to Monterey where he became an instructor pilot.
Unfortunately, she was widowed soon thereafter at the age of 47 and began her career in banking, finishing as a vice-president of a private institution. When she could no longer live alone, she moved to the San Mateo area in 2017 to be closer to her children.
In her youth, Celia was an avid bicycle rider, roller skater and dancer. She filled her time over the years as a member of Officers’ Wives Clubs, knitting, doing crosswords puzzles, playing Scrabble, Canasta, Jacks, and Bananagrams; reading books, newspapers and writing letters to the editor; as well as attending movies, plays and the opera.
In the 40 years she spent in Monterey, she enjoyed the proximity of the beach where she would take long strolls, the ItalianAmerican associations with their dinners and festivals, Sons of Italy, the community theaters, swimming at the Naval Postgraduate School pool, and the host of opportunities to dance, whether it be ballroom, Scottish, Sicilian or disco. She was always the first on the dance floor and the last to leave it.
Mom had the biggest heart, never met a stranger, and could often be found at social functions holding court. Having met the King of Spain along with many dignitaries, we alternately and affectionately called her the Ambassador or the Mayor, depending on the milieu. She was beloved by many friends, family, and neighbors for her attentive and encouraging listening skills, her advice, and her hugs. As she once wrote to her granddaughter in college: “Life is what you make it. I have faced many obstacles in my lifetime only to come out stronger than ever.”
There were many caregivers in her later years who were so kind and compassionate to her, which we greatly appreciated. We would especially like to thank Olfa, a very loving caregiver at Atria, as well as the staff at the Mission House in Redwood City who provided such dignified care in her final days.
She is survived by sister Jeanne White of Newtonville, Massachusetts; son, E. Eastman of San Francisco; daughter Andrea Eastman of San Mateo; son Mike Eastman of Fairfax Station, Virginia, married to Kathy; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A local service has been held. A graveside service is planned this fall at the Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree, Massachusetts where she will be interred beside her parents, two sisters and their spouses.
We extend our profound thanks to everyone who reached out during this trying time in our lives. While it is a relief that she is no longer suffering, we are missing her sweet, vivacious presence in our lives.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.