Cathie Eleanor Wentworth passed away on April 5, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Cathie was preceded in death by her parents William & Clarice L. Rosa. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 38 years, Jerry Wentworth. Dedicated mother to Elizabeth Garcia (Frank), Benjamin Saucedo, Emily Wentworth & William Wentworth; Grandmother to Anthony Avina, Adam Avina, Anna Avina, Alexa Lara (Carlos) & Ava Saucedo; Great-grandmother to Layla & Melanie Gonzalez and Jaycob & Carlos Lara. She was a treasured sister of Clarice M. Rosa.
Cathie was born in San Francisco and attended South San Francisco High School in South San Francisco where she was raised. Cathie worked for Lucky supermarket in San Mateo for 26 years where she met her husband. Cathie and Jerry were married in 1984 at St. Gregory Church and settled in Redwood Shores to raise their family. Cathie liked to read, garden and walk her beloved dogs, the most recent ones Augie and Tommy Boy. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow and was very supportive to them. Cathie enjoyed traveling, day trips to the beach, swinging in her backyard swing, attending rock concerts and a daily game of scrabble with Jerry.
