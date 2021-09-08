Catherine Schad Cotchett Photo

Our beloved Catherine ~ mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend - passed away peacefully at home in Kenwood on August 28, 2021. The daughter of Robert and Frances Schad, Catherine Caldwell Schad was born on May 21, 1938 and was raised in Pasadena with brothers, Jasper and Charles. Catherine’s father, Robert, was the Curator of Rare Books at the Huntington Library, where Catherine and her brothers would have summer jobs.
Catherine was accepted into the second class of women at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. It was at Cal Poly, where Catherine met her future husband, Joe Cotchett. Early in their marriage, their daughter Leslie was born. They lived in Maryland, Georgia and New York while Joe was working and serving in the Army. Joe and Catherine then moved to San Francisco with their young daughter, where Joe attended Hastings Law School, and Catherine worked as the assistant to the Dean of Residents at UCSF. They lived in Millbrae for several years where their son, Charlie, was welcomed into the family. Joe and Catherine then settled down in San Mateo, where they completed their family when their daughter, Rachael, was born. Many Cotchett family members, including Nephew Kevin, had moved west from New York and lived nearby, resulting in large family gatherings on weekends and holidays, spent playing tennis, enjoying meals and engaging in lively political discussions.
Two of Catherine’s earliest friendships were with “the Nancys”, two little girls who lived on the same street as her childhood home. Sliding down the banister at Catherine’s home, and visiting Holly House in Santa Catalina, were some of the earliest memories for these friends of almost 80 years. The San Mateo Park is where Catherine met some of her other most cherished friends: Vicki, Linda, Carol, Billy and Catherine would forge deep friendships that would last more than 50 years. Watching their children grow up together, going on outings or vacations formed strong bonds.
After 25 years of marriage, Joe and Catherine divorced, and remained friends. Catherine was always along, when our large family group traveled to amazing places near and far. London, the Far East and the continent of Africa were trips of a lifetime. Almost yearly trips to Maui, when the grandchildren were young, created special memories for Grandma. Emily, Taylor, Chloe, Abi, Garrett and Wyatt will always be Grandma’s greatest joy.
One of Catherine’s most satisfying life experiences was moving to Sonoma County in 1986 and becoming owner/operator of The Hidden Oak, a bed and breakfast in Sonoma, CA. She thrived as an innkeeper- taking on all the duties from booking to cooking and cleaning. Catherine genuinely enjoyed connecting with people and was a kind and gracious host to guests visiting from all over the world.
Catherine enjoyed her time in Sonoma, joining the groups Merry Munchers and Questers, where she would meet good friends Mikell and Eriz. Catherine also enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends.
Catherine loved history and researching genealogy. She would travel many times to the Mormon library in Utah to do research and take trips to ancestral places. She was a voracious reader of Early American and British History. Catherine spent a summer in Oxford, England, studying early English life. She also had a fondness for the people and country of Japan, having visited several times, including an extended visit to the Japanese countryside, staying in ryokins.
For the past seven years, Catherine lived at Spring Lake Village where she met her last group of very special friends: Polly, Carolyn, Pam, Marinelle, Marian, Sheila and Betty. As Catherine’s health declined, she made the decision to move into the Skilled Nursing Unit to remain on campus. Her devoted friends continued to visit and take her to dinner and movies. For this, her family will be forever grateful. Catherine’s daughter, Leslie, had just moved close to SLV to make visiting easier, when the Covid pandemic began. Sadly, visits from friends and family were no longer possible. Our family is grateful to the SLV staff for taking good care of Catherine.
In July, Catherine chose to move in with her daughter, Leslie. We were hoping to have more time with Catherine; however, it was not meant to be. During the last weeks of her life, Catherine was showered with love. Thank you to her brother Charles for bringing the music, and Abi, for making Grandma smile until the end. Joe, Nanci and Jasper- Catherine were comforted by your presence. Catherine is survived by her adored nephews Eric and Robert, and niece Caroline. Alice, Dave and Miranda- you are true friends. Sue, Catherine’s nurse at Memorial Hospice, you went above and beyond. To her dear friends who have sent cards and left messages- Thank you for your loving thoughts, which were shared with Catherine. Catherine’s friends most often used the words “Courage and Grace” when describing how Catherine lived her life. Never was heard a bad word spoken about another person and a model of positivity was appreciated by all. We are devastated to have lost our rock and will miss Catherine’s wicked sense of humor. Until we meet again, Mimi… La La Lu.
