Catherine Elizabeth Roelofsen joined her family in heaven on January 18, 2023 at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Paul; two sons, Steven and Michael (Kathy); daughter, Carolyn (Virgil); three grandchildren, Danielle, Matthew, and Timothy; nieces, Janice and Denise; and nephew, John (Catie) and their children Stephen and Sean; and many caring friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter (Beverly) and Jack (June).
Cathy was born in San Francisco, attended Most Holy Redeemer Elementary School and St. Brigid’s High School where she was a star basketball player, had an unstoppable left handed hook shot, and made many longtime friends. She was member and volunteer at St. Robert’s Catholic Church for over 55 years and co-hosted many prayer groups.
