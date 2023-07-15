Catherine Diann Swack-Lewis, late of Millbrae and Twain Hart, CA, entered into rest at her home on July 11, 2023. Beloved wife of Dane R. Lewis since 2018 (and her late husband Jim Swack, Jr.). Daughter of the late Salvadore and the late Catherine Sanchez. Loving mother of Corrine Nicole Swack, Jayme Irene Swack, Jonathan Christopher Swack, Kaitlin Ashley Swack. Dear sister of Linda Burns, Sally Sanchez, Joanne Daly, Joe Sanchez and Stephen Sanchez. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Tatiana Swack-Reyes, Juan Carlos Reyes, "Blue", Amaya Renee Norales, twins: Tristen Michael Kranz and Michaela Mairwen Kranz, Gabriela Florence Mansfield, Layla Camila Swack Alcala, Aimilios James Swack Alcala and now in these last weeks great grand daughter Leilani the daughter of Juan Carlos Reyes.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 64 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.