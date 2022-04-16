Carole Greppi Leone, 79, of Gardnerville, NV passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in San Carlos, CA on March 28, 2022, with her family by her side after a short, but brave battle with cancer.
She was born in San Francisco to the late Carlo and Dorothy Greppi on October 19, 1942.
Carole graduated from Mercy High School in 1960, and married John Soteriou. They moved to San Carlos, CA. She played soccer, was a devoted soccer mom, and a wicked pitcher in the San Carlos Women’s softball ball league.
In 1982 she married Vince Leone and they lived in San Francisco, where she enjoyed playing tennis and Mah Jong. She was an avid reader and worked in a local bookstore. They moved to Twin Bridges, CA in the 1990’s, and eventually settled in Gardnerville, Nevada. After Vince passed away in 2014, she remained in Gardnerville managing the Riverview Townhomes that they had renovated. She had wonderful and supportive neighbors, enjoyed Bunco nights and loved her cat Bleu!
She had a great memory, and always had a story to share!
She is survived by her daughter Sue (Axela), son John (Suzy) and grandchildren Nicholas and Mia all of San Carlos CA.
She will be in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held at St Pius Church in RWC CA @ 10:30 on April 22, 2022 followed by lunch and at a later date in NV.
