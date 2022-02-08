Carole Erna (Sassmann) Bianchi passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Foster City on Friday, January 21, 2022. Born to Heinrich Ludwig Sassmann and Marie (Wagner) Wendler in Brooklyn, New York on November 17, 1938, Carole attended PS 152 Elementary School, Andries Hudde Junior High, and Erasmus Hall High School. Carole attended the College of San Mateo and the University of San Francisco. Carole always considered her career with Pan Am to be her “college of choice” to complete her education.
Following High School Carole lived and worked in Manhattan for the US Rubber Company (think of KEDS), and the United States Steel Corporation. She joined Pan Am in1963, trained in Queens, New York, and flew the European Routes as a flight attendant. Carole headed West with a girlfriend for more adventures with Pan Am. Carole Flew the Asian Routes for Pan Am, was a Flight Service Supervisor, and ended her career as the Regional Manager of Employee Services (West) in 1991.
Carole worked for the Palo Alto Medical Foundation until retiring in 2005 as a Manager in the Human Resources Dept.
Carole loved the outdoors, wildlife, animals in general, but mostly her friends, neighbors and family. She was active member with Charter Auxiliary and enjoyed a strong spiritual life.
Carole was married to the love of her life, Gary Dean Frink of Half Moon Bay, at the time of her death. Gary passed away just two days later on January 23, 2022.
Carole is survived by her sister Louise Renee Frank, her brother John Henry Sassmann, her sister-in-law Patricia Ann Sassmann and nephew Christopher John Sassmann.
A Joint Celebration of Life Service for Carole and Gary will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA or your favorite charity.
