Carol Lee Perez, loving sister and mother, passed away in the early morning of December 28, 2022 at the age of 74. Born in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, she grew up in San Mateo, California and relocated to Ashland, Oregon in 1990. She worked for the Ashland Public School District until an early retirement primarily due to health issues. Following a life-long interest in philosophy and religious studies, she was received into full communion with the Catholic Church in 2001. She is survived by her brother, Russell Krummell; step-sister, Susan Leslie; and daughter, Sita Schwartz. She is remembered by friends, neighbors and those in her church community as a sweet and kind soul. She will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be held at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church in Ashland, Oregon, February 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- State Route 92 closed indefinitely; Half Moon Bay seeing increased traffic
- More flooding expected in San Mateo County this weekend
- Caltrans reopens portion of 92
- Residents call for lagoon dredging in San Mateo
- Evidence allowed in former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo case
- San Mateo Park crowns its 1st spelling champion
- Belmont slide causes further road closures
- Rents in South San Francisco begin to trend upward
- 13 inches of rain, with break in sight for San Mateo County
- Mr Mullin goes to Washington
Images
Videos
Commented
- The awful scourge of gun violence (50)
- The new House majority will threaten our rights (25)
- A dilemma of Republican proportion (25)
- Climate change (24)
- Biden the worst president ever (19)
- MLK ... not in his lifetime (18)
- Trump the worst president ever (17)
- Republican solutions (16)
- ‘No one ever gave me a free house’ (13)
- Prisoner exchange (12)
- The reunion (10)
- Negative impacts of climate change (9)
- Why the Peninsula needs more homes for the holidays (8)
- Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea (8)
- The science is in (8)
- There is no pending climate catastrophe (7)
- Samaritan House in good hands (5)
- A Christmas wish (5)
- Enforcing the law is not political or partisan politics (5)
- Republicans on the Peninsula (5)
- New Sheriff Corpus begins her service (4)
- Thank you Mayor Lee (4)
- 'Tis the season (4)
- Who, or what, is legally a person? (4)
- It’s time to act (3)
- Human fertilizer is on the horizon (3)
- Post-storm lessons (3)
- Delegates to the state convention (3)
- Boycott the toll lanes (3)
- San Mateo County aiming to end poverty (3)
- Mayoral chaos (3)
- Auld Lang Syne (3)
- Rainbow masks (3)
- Equal justice for all (3)
- Mr Mullin goes to Washington (3)
- Residents call for lagoon dredging in San Mateo (2)
- The Catholic Church’s future after Pope Benedict’s death (2)
- It’s essential (2)
- Global warming (2)
- The rain, once again (2)
- California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes (2)
- GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again (2)
- US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows (2)
- Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024 (2)
- Mayorship in South City (2)
- Millbrae schools eye new tax (2)
- California's water conundrum hinges on Delta (2)
- Slow down fusion fanatics (2)
- The awful scourge of gun violence (2)
- Proxy voting in Congress (2)
- Beacon of tyranny (2)
- High speed waste of money (2)
- New sheriff gets to work in San Mateo County (2)
- May I help? (2)
- San Mateo residents near creeks and canals dealing with property damage and potential dam overflow (2)
- Rents in South City (2)
- Man’s first fusion Dec 5, 2022 (2)
- Proud to be an [redacted] (2)
- To vax or not? (1)
- San Mateo Park crowns its 1st spelling champion (1)
- 2 new supervisors seated in San Mateo County (1)
- More utterly idiotic items (1)
- Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts (1)
- California’s volatile tax system strikes again (1)
- Quarterback for the 49ers (1)
- Ray Mueller hits ground running for San Mateo County’s District 3 (1)
- Herding scapegoats (1)
- Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan (1)
- Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy' (1)
- San Mateo’s Planning Commission seeks changes to housing element (1)
- Research history when it comes to climate change (1)
- Dan Walters’ interesting piece (1)
- Spirit of the season (1)
- Multiple guns seized after Central San Mateo incident (1)
- Sodden notes, drenched quotes, soggy dust motes (1)
- Will tobacco products enter black market? (1)
- Ray Spangler: A tough act to exceed (1)
- The U.S. Postal Service (1)
- San Mateo County student absenteeism up last school year (1)
- Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again (1)
- San Mateo Daily Journal wrapped up (1)
- Creeks remind all us of their presence again (1)
- James Joseph Metcalfe (1)
- San Mateo County braces for storm (1)
- Supervisors to discuss guaranteed income program (1)
- How to recycle that old Christmas tree (1)
- Set values, not resolutions (1)
- 2022 in review (1)
- State’s carbon neutrality plan lacks vital detail (1)
- California's Newsom launches 2nd term with contrast to GOP (1)
- Union conflict threatens housing legislation (1)
- Thanks for the Daily Journal (1)
- We deserve worse (1)
Featured Events
SENIOR SHOWCASE MILLBRAE Read moreSenior Showcase Millbrae
Latest News
- As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'
- Judge fines Trump, lawyer for 'frivolous' Clinton lawsuit
- Defense chiefs struggle in dispute over tanks for Ukraine
- March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus
- Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
- Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers
- Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
- Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.