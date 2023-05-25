Carol Camilla Williamson of Redwood City passed away on May 5, 2023, at 87 years of age. The daughter of Raymond and Nellie Gray, she was born in San Mateo on March 14, 1936. Married to Roland D. Williamson in April 1956, they had recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary just this past April.
Mother of two sons, John and Michael; she managed to find the time and energy to nurture the boys, create a warm and loving home, and volunteer at church and the boy’s schools. Carol loved being involved in her family's activities, which included camping, backpacking, waterskiing and so much more. Carol also loved gardening, she created both a wonderful family garden and instilled the "gardening bug" in both of her sons. Carol was fortunate to be able to travel all over the world with her sister Louise, what adventures they had! Having worked for 10 years at Levy Bros, she worked for various start-ups as an administrative assistant. She also was a life-long community volunteer; always teaching, most recently for 20+ years at both Filoli and the San Mateo County History Museum.
