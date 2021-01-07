Passed away on January 3, 2021, Carmel was born on March 27, 1927 in South San Francisco to Giovanni and Caterina Veglia (Cerruti). She and her beloved husband Pete celebrated 38 years together until his death in December 1984.
Carmel is survived by her son’s peter (daughter in law, Barbara), James (daughter in law, Helena) joseph (daughter in law, angel) and her grandchildren Larissa, Natalie, Justin and Carlee.
Her sisters, Angela Baffico, Dorothy Ferreira, brother Til Marcenaro and her dearest sister and best friend Mary Guaraglia predeceased her. Her cousin Gemma Veglia survives Carmel. She was aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Westborough Royale assisted living particularly Brigid for her dedication and compassion the past five years.
Carmel attended Baden High School. She retired from the SSF school district as a payroll clerk in 1996 after working there for 16 years.
She was known for her amazing Italian cooking , eclairs and pies. She loved the holidays baking pumpkin pies and having her sons deliver them to her friends and family. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Giants, Warriors and 49ers teams.
Services and interment will be held at the grave site at holy cross-cemetery in Colma on Saturday, January 9 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations in Carmel’s name can be made to your charity of choice.
