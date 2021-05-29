Carl was born in San Francisco, California in a house on Edinburgh Street. He graduated from Balboa High School with the spring class of ’47.
Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an Aviation Radioman. His air group was stationed aboard the USS Roosevelt.
While in the Navy, he met and married Elaine Rosenthal. They had one son, Michael, who sadly, passed away in 2009.
Upon completing his tour of duty, Carl and his family returned to the Bay Area and settled in San Mateo. He was a career employee of Western Electric.
Carl was a lifelong amateur photographer, rarely going anywhere without his camera, right up until his last days. Known best for his affable nature and a good sense of humor he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Carl was predeceased by his parents Carl and Sara, his sister Beverly Arietta, his wife of 69 years, Elaine, and his beloved son, Michael. He is survived by his brother Richard Arietta (Ruth), nieces Linda Giudice (Frank), Katie Wigington, and Angie Cocchi (Nick), his cousin Diane Zito Bulnes, as well as numerous Arietta and Scanlon cousins, 2nd cousins, great-nieces, and nephews, and many friends.
Interment will be private at Skylawn Memorial on June 4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.