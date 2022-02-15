Bruce William Nickerson of San Carlos passed away at the Kaiser Redwood City Hospital to where he was admitted after having difficulty breathing. He is survived by his civil partner, Carlos Scott López; his former wives, Billie Fay Sommerfeld and Donna Gene Barnsley; two sons, David William Nickerson and Brian Patrick Nickerson; and two grandchildren, Cayley Renée Nickerson and Braedon William Nickerson.
Born in Modesto, Bruce attended Modesto Junior High School, where he was a champion debater and from where he transferred to Stanford University, ultimately graduating with honors. After working for Corning Glass and operating a tile manufacturing business, he returned to school and studied law at Golden Gate University, ultimately building a career as a civil rights and gay rights attorney. Knowing that he was “different” at a young age, Bruce spent many years coming to terms with his sexual orientation and, after being fired from an early job, decided to devote his legal career to ensuring that individuals could freely express themselves—and be proud of who they were—in ways he had wished he could. While operating a solo legal practice for most of the last 40 years serving clients and addressing issues of injustice close to his heart, Bruce became a leading authority on lewd conduct law in the United States.
In addition to his passion for the law, Bruce was an avid world traveler, having visited six continents and dozens of countries. He also served as an organist at Belmont’s Church of the Good Shepherd and hosted classical music concerts at his home which contained a pipe organ.
A graveside service will be held for close friends and family at the Patterson Cemetery, followed by a more extensive remembrance service later this year. In remembrance of Bruce—and in lieu of flowers—friends and loved ones are urged to support and make donations to LGBTQ+ rights organizations such as the Lambda Legal Defense Fund (); PFLAG (); and the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) ().
