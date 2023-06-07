Brian Michael Reardon, 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home in San Carlos, CA. May 14, 2023.He was the cherished son of Cindy Reardon of San Carlos, and loving brother of Jason Reardon. Brian was predeceased by his beloved father, Barry Reardon, and his adored grandparents, Mary and Fred Pisa, and James Reardon.Brian was deeply loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Brian would light up the room with his beautiful smile, big bear hugs, and warm heart.Brian was very generous and would always offer his help.He was a volunteer at the Second Harvest Food Bank in San Mateo. He was a graduate of Serra High School in San Mateo and The University of CA Santa Barbara where he was a competitive soccer player.
Brian and his business partner developed Junk King Franchise Systems, a very successful business.
Brian was in his glory fishing and hunting with friends and family.He spent many happy days at Camp 10 in the Livermore Hills with family and friends.He loved his Tahoe vacations growing up and enjoyed his time on his property in Placerville. He reveled in boating and water sports at his second home in Clearlake where he entertained all his cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Brian was a brave and loving man, and was completely devoted to his family and friends.He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
There will be a celebration of life at the Redwood City Elks Lodge in Redwood City 938 Wilmington Way Redwood City 94062 at 11:30 on June 19.
Donations may be made in Brian’s memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank 1051 Bing Street, San Carlos, CA 94070.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.