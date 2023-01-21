It is with great sadness we report on the passing of our beloved brother Brian J. Gower.
Brian drifted off to heaven in his sleep peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
It is with great sadness we report on the passing of our beloved brother Brian J. Gower.
Brian drifted off to heaven in his sleep peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Brian was born in San Mateo, CA to Dan and Agnes Gower on March 28, 1967, their fifth child, where he lived his whole life. He was a graduate of Hillsdale High School and a student of the College of San Mateo.
Brian was an exceptional craftsman and carpenter, serving as a journeyman in the Carpenters Union #217 for over 25 years. When Brian retired, he was vice-president of the family business, Gowers Pacific Insulation and Acoustic Co., Inc.
Anyone who knew Brian knew he was passionate about music, cars and firearms (although not a hunter). He loved nothing more than a fun day at the track or a rock concert. Brian looked forward to his annual four-wheeling trips with his buddies. There were too many to name here. We would like to thank all his friends who loved and looked after him through the years, you know who you are. Brian was a good and kind man, loved by all who knew him.
He will be especially missed by his cat, “Spike,” his brother Bruce and sister-in-law Sarah, the older and always protective sister for 45 years.
A special thanks to John Cobble for always looking out for Brian’s best interests.
He is preceded in death by his parents, older sister Deborah and brothers Dan and Dave.
He is survived by Bruce and Sarah and her loving extended family (and “Spike,” too).
He was the best friend a brother could ever ask for.
Rest in Peace, Brother Brian.
Service set for Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Sneider & Sullivan, in San Mateo.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Jorg - the time has come for a straight jacket and a rubber room. You certainly are a comic.
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
craigwiesner said:
Thank you Eileen for sharing this story. I wish you a happy and healthy New Year and am grateful to share these pages with you! Keep writing!!!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.