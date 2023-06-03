Blanid Ellen Molloy Photo

Blanid Ellen Molloy, a stunning mother of eight and grandmother of 19, proprietor of Molloy’s Tavern in Colma alongside husband Lanty Sr and beloved member of the South San Francisco/Colma community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27 at age 88. Born January 8, 1935 in San Francisco, Blanid was the cherished daughter of the late Paul and Anne Doyle and sister to the late Deirdre Doyle. Blanid was educated at St. Rose Academy, Dominican College and San Francisco State University before she married the love of her life, the late Lanty George Molloy Sr in 1960. For over 40 years, Blanid and Lanty worked full time at their Molloy’s Tavern in Colma while raising their children and grandchildren. Blanid is the adored mother of Francis (Trisha) Lanty G Jr. (Kelly), Liam (Mary) Michael (Julie) Michaela (Gregg Simpson) Deirdre (Leo Cassidy) Owen (Margareta) and the late Kevin Paul. In addition to her children, Blanid was blessed to be the loving and devoted Grandma to Madison (Matt Belnap), Ryan (Samantha Willey), Shaylynn, Shannon, Joseph, Kathryn, Lanty J.R., Erin, Ian, Liam Joseph II, Kylie, Kaitlyn, Emily, Jared, Aisling, Kevin, Caitriona, Conor and Owen and the great-grandmother of Bowie and Laramie. She was a mother who always put her family first. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren with outings to the Circus in Town, the Exploratorium and Tea at the Fairmont in addition to regular trips to the beach or the zoo.  A proud member of the 49er faithful, and a season ticket holder, you could always count yourself among the lucky ones to be invited to sit beside her and cheer loud and proud. Through her example, she taught her children and grandchildren to laugh and love unconditionally. Blanid’s arms were always open, and everyone was welcome in her home. The family home on Tipperary entertained children, friends and family alike and was central to the community Blanid built around her. She was a rock of stability and a source of strength for her family and the community she loved so much. All of her fun excursion’s ended with singing “It’s a long way to Tipperary” all the way home. Blanid channeled her passion for community into the events that she organized through Molloy’s Tavern. In partnership with Lynn and Bill Boldenweck, she organized the Chili Cook Off benefiting the Gene Mullin Learning Center, which is still held annually, as well as the Christmas Tea and Fall Fashion Show and Craft Fair. In partnership with the town of Colma, Blanid organized the Halloween Haunted House. She was a proud democrat and supported her candidates by volunteering at the campaign headquarters and hosting many campaign parties at Molloy’s. Later in life, Blanid was supported and surrounded by her devoted children and grandchildren who continued to enjoy her company alongside her caregivers, Rose Stearns and Vera Maafu. Her room reflected what was important to her with portraits of her family, especially of her grandchildren, a visual testament to Blanid’s lifetime of devotion to her children and grandchildren and the love they showed her in return. A special thank you and warm hugs to Blanid’s caregivers Rose and Vera. We are so grateful for your patience and kindness. Though Blanid has left this world, her love, kindness, and resilient spirit will forever remain in our hearts. Friends may visit after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12 with a Rosary Vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave., South San Francisco. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association. HYPERLINK "https://diabetes.org/?form=Donate"https://diabetes.org/?form=Donate

