Blanid Ellen Molloy, a stunning mother of eight and grandmother of 19, proprietor of Molloy’s Tavern in Colma alongside husband Lanty Sr and beloved member of the South San Francisco/Colma community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27 at age 88. Born January 8, 1935 in San Francisco, Blanid was the cherished daughter of the late Paul and Anne Doyle and sister to the late Deirdre Doyle. Blanid was educated at St. Rose Academy, Dominican College and San Francisco State University before she married the love of her life, the late Lanty George Molloy Sr in 1960. For over 40 years, Blanid and Lanty worked full time at their Molloy’s Tavern in Colma while raising their children and grandchildren. Blanid is the adored mother of Francis (Trisha) Lanty G Jr. (Kelly), Liam (Mary) Michael (Julie) Michaela (Gregg Simpson) Deirdre (Leo Cassidy) Owen (Margareta) and the late Kevin Paul. In addition to her children, Blanid was blessed to be the loving and devoted Grandma to Madison (Matt Belnap), Ryan (Samantha Willey), Shaylynn, Shannon, Joseph, Kathryn, Lanty J.R., Erin, Ian, Liam Joseph II, Kylie, Kaitlyn, Emily, Jared, Aisling, Kevin, Caitriona, Conor and Owen and the great-grandmother of Bowie and Laramie. She was a mother who always put her family first. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren with outings to the Circus in Town, the Exploratorium and Tea at the Fairmont in addition to regular trips to the beach or the zoo. A proud member of the 49er faithful, and a season ticket holder, you could always count yourself among the lucky ones to be invited to sit beside her and cheer loud and proud. Through her example, she taught her children and grandchildren to laugh and love unconditionally. Blanid’s arms were always open, and everyone was welcome in her home. The family home on Tipperary entertained children, friends and family alike and was central to the community Blanid built around her. She was a rock of stability and a source of strength for her family and the community she loved so much. All of her fun excursion’s ended with singing “It’s a long way to Tipperary” all the way home. Blanid channeled her passion for community into the events that she organized through Molloy’s Tavern. In partnership with Lynn and Bill Boldenweck, she organized the Chili Cook Off benefiting the Gene Mullin Learning Center, which is still held annually, as well as the Christmas Tea and Fall Fashion Show and Craft Fair. In partnership with the town of Colma, Blanid organized the Halloween Haunted House. She was a proud democrat and supported her candidates by volunteering at the campaign headquarters and hosting many campaign parties at Molloy’s. Later in life, Blanid was supported and surrounded by her devoted children and grandchildren who continued to enjoy her company alongside her caregivers, Rose Stearns and Vera Maafu. Her room reflected what was important to her with portraits of her family, especially of her grandchildren, a visual testament to Blanid’s lifetime of devotion to her children and grandchildren and the love they showed her in return. A special thank you and warm hugs to Blanid’s caregivers Rose and Vera. We are so grateful for your patience and kindness. Though Blanid has left this world, her love, kindness, and resilient spirit will forever remain in our hearts. Friends may visit after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12 with a Rosary Vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave., South San Francisco. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association. HYPERLINK "https://diabetes.org/?form=Donate"https://diabetes.org/?form=Donate
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County police reports • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Rents stabilize in San Mateo County
- Emerald Hills’ hidden gem
- Hillsdale North Block office use cleared
- Civil lawsuit filed over former San Mateo officer sex assault case
- Oh, What a grad Knight
- Man gets 27 years prison for South San Francisco armed robbery
- Opponents of transgender athletes need to stop attacking kids
- Sierra powers Hillsdale in Nor Cal opener
- $5 million fast tracks plans for coastal homes in Half Moon Bay
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s wrong with the right? (45)
- Restoring faith in Supreme Court (26)
- Who fights our wars? (24)
- It’s the guns folks! (23)
- National debt will lead to higher taxes (22)
- Wake up people (22)
- Memorial Day (18)
- Opponents of transgender athletes need to stop attacking kids (17)
- The game of life (17)
- Safety over politics (16)
- Life in the background (15)
- The Audacity of Hope (14)
- Undoing systemic racism in our schools (11)
- When good people don’t do anything (10)
- A few shorts (9)
- We need housing leadership (9)
- Transitions (8)
- Time for our kids to have a childhood without worry of gun violence (8)
- Debt-limit debate confirms a truth (6)
- Confronting the ‘platforming’ dilemma (6)
- Reparations (6)
- If the state really wants more housing (5)
- Hillsborough Youth Commission plans to push for change (5)
- Troubled by proposal to ban gas appliances (5)
- How do we build more homes here? (5)
- Good news for our furry friends (4)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (4)
- Elon and his crazy money (4)
- A garden of stones (4)
- Whose opinions matter? (4)
- San Mateo recall effort halted (4)
- Price out carbon (4)
- Mom, your stroke made me a better daughter (4)
- Long-term utility cost of electrified homes (3)
- Lady Panthers are better than record suggests (3)
- How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal (3)
- Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in Oakland (3)
- A tough decision: Graduation or play in the CCS title game? (3)
- G-7, gee whiz (3)
- Virtue signaling at SM-FC (3)
- What lessons are we teaching with Senate Bill 274? (3)
- Let’s get creative on B Street in San Mateo (2)
- No stimulating your senses in San Mateo (2)
- San Mateo' s Mickelson pool reopening; concerns over timeline remain (2)
- John Horgan nullifies our national debt (2)
- More traffic police officers (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (2)
- San Mateo County seeks ways to fight illicit drug use (2)
- Ban on gas yard tools will benefit everyone (2)
- Belmont introduces life sciences zoning changes (2)
- California’s teacher shortage in focus (2)
- Millbrae shifts sewer charges (2)
- Foster City hires new Public Works director (2)
- San Francisco naming D'Arcy Drollinger the nation's first drag laureate (2)
- Tech industry wants to derail data privacy protections sought by California voters (2)
- Extreme positions on deportation (2)
- Five law enforcement agencies collect 264 firearms in San Mateo County buybacks (2)
- California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments (1)
- Woodside lefty Harry Pelzman fires no-hitter (1)
- CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event (1)
- Feinstein’s health has Newsom in a political trap of his own making (1)
- No time to waste (1)
- More traffic enforcement needed (1)
- San Mateo council keeping B Street closures (1)
- San Mateo is exploring public restrooms downtown (1)
- Think of the trees! (1)
- South San Francisco sees success with guaranteed income program (1)
- New doctor for alleged San Carlos killer (1)
- More on SM-FC (1)
- Texas AG Ken Paxton invites supporters to rally at state Capitol to protest vote to impeach (1)
- Teen in fatal Redwood City street race may be tried as adult (1)
- Menlo Park doctor sentenced to 2 years for child porn (1)
- Author strives for representation in picture books (1)
- Recall supervisors Canepa, Corzo, Slocum and Pine now (1)
- San Mateo storm fund provides residents $178K (1)
- Hypocrisy in South City (1)
- New R&D approved for South San Francisco (1)
- Rents stabilize in San Mateo County (1)
- Politicians should look before they leap (1)
- Commercial office space struggles, biotech booms (1)
- Belmont setting goals to bring up the quality of life (1)
- Baseball is back in the community (1)
- Who do we hold accountable? (1)
- San Francisco incentivizing switch to reusable foodware (1)
- Baylands, and jobs (1)
- Uncertain future at builder’s remedy site in San Mateo (1)
- New bicycle rules (1)
- To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later (1)
Featured Events
SENIOR DAY AT THE FAIR 2023 Read moreSenior Showcase @ Senior Day at the Fair
We are so grateful to our community for the support over this last year, and how the Peninsu… Read moreThe Byrd's Filling Station storefront is turning 1!
Latest News
- India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation's worst rail disasters
- Here's how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
- Senior UAE official defends Big Oil's role at UN climate summit his Gulf nation will host
- 3 Israeli soldiers, Egyptian officer killed in gunbattle at the border
- India's deadly train crash renews questions over safety as government pushes railway upgrade
- Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation
- Inside Russia's penal colonies: A look at life for political prisoners caught in Putin's crackdowns
- Biden set to sign debt ceiling bill that averts prospect of unprecedented federal default
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Sorry John - as the grandfather of three girls, whose mothers were quite athletic, I fear for the message that we give them as they progress. …
-
John Baker said:Steve Sell has always been one of the good ones.I, for one, cannot imagine a teenager dealing with all the social stigma (on display in these …
-
Dirk van Ulden said:
He is defending some kids and ignoring or insulting all of the others. You call that coaching or pontificating?
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.