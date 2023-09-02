Blanche Miller, of San Mateo, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 13, 2023. She was 89 years old.
Blanche moved to the Bay Area from Chicago, Illinois in 1956. She loved the fair weather, and the new adventures that awaited her. She made many lifelong friends here, through her social activities, her work, and her love of life. She was a wonderful friend, mother, and an adoring grandmother.
During her 67+ years living here, she became a 49er Faithful and the Warriors #1 fan. This passion for sports sustained her later in life through her many struggles, bringing her much joy, sharing endless games with her family. She was strong, intelligent, helpful, and supportive to those she loved and held dear to her. Her endless humor and ability to make people laugh will be greatly missed by us all.
She is survived by her 3 children, Steven [Kathy] Zmay, David Zmay, and Helen [Sister Josepha, M.C.] Zmay. She was a beloved Babi to her 3 grandchildren, Stephanie [Terry] Murphey, Sarah Zmay, and Nicholas Zmay.
Services at Zmay residence on October 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. luncheon to follow.
