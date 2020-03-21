It is with great sorrow, respect and love, we announce the passing of Andrew from this life on December 30, 2019 at age of 47 with his loving brother Matt by his side. Andrew is survived by his two sons Vincent and Dimitrius, the two loves of his life. Also, his mom Lin Johnsen, brother Matt, predeceased by his dad Ken, survived also by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Born March 30, 1972, he attended Woodside Elementary &Woodside High School. He graduated with honors from Heald Business College w/degree in IT. Andrew was a music lover, as he attended many concerts, working on his motorcycles & a SF Giants enthusiast.
Andrew made many friends through his passion for motorcycles, as he participated in numerous motorcycle rallies. He loved spending time on his bike and the freedom it brought to his life. Andrew’s huge heart and brilliant mind combined with his wildly creative abilities, built his amazing larger than life spirit. We were all truly blessed with his presence and impact on our lives. Drew’s infectious laugh and big smile will be more than missed as nothing will be the same without him, but he will in many ways be with us forever. He has ridden from this world into the next, leaving a void but his memories and character will never be forgotten.
Due to the current precautions, original Celebration date has been canceled related to the Covid 19 virus. The family will have a Celebration of Life later. If you would like to be contacted personally when details are finalized, please email; a.bingen.memorial@gmail.com. Rest in Peace, Andrew you are loved and missed!
