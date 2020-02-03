Bill Richard Baker, age 86, of Redwood City, CA died of aspiration pneumonia on January 6, 2020. Bill was born on February 3, 1933 in Lone Tree, Iowa to Edith Marie Johnson and Richard Huskins Baker. As a young man, Bill worked on his dad’s farm in Tipton, Iowa where he discovered a passion for machinery and the outdoors. That early exposure led to Bill’s impressive skills and focus for engineering and mathematics.
Bill attended Iowa State University earning Carr and Stobler scholarships and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1956 and his MS in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. Bill then attended Stanford University having earned the National Science Foundation and Bell Telephone fellowships. He was the member of the Tau Beta Pi, Sigma Xi and received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering in 1959.
Bill had a career that he loved. His first job was a research mathematician at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in Palo Alto, CA until 1962. At Lockheed, he attended Technische Hochschule in Munich, West Germany as a National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow. He then worked at Stanford Research Institute from 1964-1970 as a Program Manager for Applied Mathematics. During these years he went to Moscow University, USSR, 1967-1968 to complete a Postdoc in Applied Math. From 1970-1979 he worked at Ampex Corporation in Redwood City, CA as a Senior Staff Engineer while completing a MS in Computer Engineering at Stanford University in 1971. He worked at Shugart Associates in Sunnyvale, CA from 1979-1980, and while at Memorex Corporation in Santa Clara, CA from 1980-1985 he completed a postdoc in Magnetic Recording with Professor Iwasaki’s Institute at Tobuku University in Japan in 1984. He worked at SLAC from 1985-1987 guiding development of SLD Central Drift Chamber, at Helios Incorporated from 1990-1992 as Director of Software Engineering and as an Independent Software Development Consultant from 1987 to late in his life just years prior to his passing.
Bill’s personal life was marked with tragedy and loss. He endured the untimely deaths of the three sons he helped to raise. The unexpected teenage death of his youngest, Tom, deeply impacted the family. Bill’s other sons, Dan and Jim, died in their mid-thirties and forties respectively.
Prior to their deaths, Bill enjoyed times with his sons. His relationships with his four Bay Area granddaughters were subsequently shaped and influenced by the early deaths of their fathers. Later in his life, it was a joy for him to connect with his daughter Julie when she was in college. A special gift in Bill’s life was his relationship with his third wife, Yoko Okudo. Although they too became divorced, they remained close friends until her death.
Bill had a variety of interests and was highly innovative and independent. Among other activities, he enjoyed making his own furniture, folk dancing, backpacking, and even learning technical rock-climbing. Later in his life, he had fun playing pickleball at his local YMCA. Bill cared deeply about natural conservation and the environment and for those who were less fortunate than him. During his more than 50-year career, he published approximately 30 journal articles, some of which were in Russian, and 13 patents.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Julie Elizabeth Baker-Nolan; granddaughters, Jennifer Ann Baker, Amber Aletheia Baker, Ashley Krisjon Baker, and Tessa Baker Lumley; grandsons, Trevor James Nolan and Isaac Theodore Nolan and granddaughter Skyler Rose Nolan of Julie Baker-Nolan; great-grandson, Oliver James Karnezis and great-granddaughter, Lyla Grace Karnezis of Amber Baker; great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Lumley of Tessa Baker Lumley; and son, Lauren Edgar Crane, who was put up for adoption at birth. Bill is predeceased by brother Kenneth Lee Baker, nephew Gregory Lee Baker, son James David Baker, father of Amber and Tessa; son Daniel Eric Baker, father of Jennifer and Ashley; and son Thomas Alan Baker. Tommy, Danny, Jim, and Lauren were children from his first marriage to Martha Ericsson. Julie was from his second marriage to Elizabeth Tessmann.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. For more information on his life and the time and place for a memorial gathering, please see Legacy.com. In place of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to The Carter Center or The Sierra Club in his honor.
