In loving memory of the matriarch of our family Betty Sheehan who went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her husband Ted, Mom & Dad (Dorothy & Walter Cronin) and her brother Bob Cronin. Betty is survived by her son’s Michael (Pam), Bob (Nancy), Tom (Dava), Tim (Hiroko) Sheehan, daughters MaryAnn Wendling (Jim predeceased) & Carol Solis (Richard), brother Bill Cronin, 15 grandkids, 18 great grandkids, 2 great great grandkids, 3 nieces & 2 nephews. As a young woman she worked at Montgomery Wards and loved to go dancing.
She met her husband Ted at a USO dance and they married in 1946. She left Ohio for California where they went to live at the Vendome Hotel with her mother in law. She loved to have fun, travel and raise her kids. She loved all of her grandbabies so much and most of all holding the babies. She made many afghan’s and started a tradition of making one for her kid’s spouses and all the grandbabies when they arrived.
Her memorial will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at IHM Church 1040 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Belmont, Ca. Burial will follow at St John’s Cemetery in San Mateo, Ca. Any donations please give to cancer research or have a Mass said for her at IHM Church in Belmont, Ca. Please sign her guest book at www.crippenandflynnchapels.com/obituary/elizabeth-betty-sheehan.
