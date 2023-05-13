Bernard Elroy “Bernie” Nichol, age 93, passed away peacefully in San Mateo, CA on April 29, 2023, after recently being visited by his six loving sons. He joins his wife of 60 years, Eileen Nichol, who passed away in 2019.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Bernard Elroy “Bernie” Nichol, age 93, passed away peacefully in San Mateo, CA on April 29, 2023, after recently being visited by his six loving sons. He joins his wife of 60 years, Eileen Nichol, who passed away in 2019.
Bernie was born in Billings, MT on May 21, 1929, to Bernard and Stella Nichol. He graduated from Billings High School, Montana State University, and St. Louis University Dental School (Missouri). He served as a Naval Officer stationed in Korea and Japan, providing dental care to military personnel. Upon his return to the United States, he was stationed at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, the city where he eventually met and married his adored wife. After leaving military service, he ultimately built a thriving dental practice in Millbrae, CA, which he continued until his retirement in 1990.
Bernie and Eileen raised their family in San Mateo, CA, where they were longtime communicants of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. After their retirement, they moved to Belmont, CA, where they lived in a home that made them feel like they were on perpetual vacation. They attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church after their move.
Bernie loved duck hunting, fishing, puttering in the yard, traveling extensively with Eileen, and rising early every morning for his daily swim. He instilled many of these interests and his strong work ethic in his sons. He loved nothing more than doing projects with them and watching the six of them banter around the dining room table.
He loved his grandchildren near and far: Kelly; Collin, Garrett, and Alana; Kyle; Matthew, Bryan, and Courtney; and Ryan and Brady. “Grandpa” was proud of their accomplishments and found great joy in their visits.
Bernie was predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his sister, Sister Catherine Nichol. He is survived by his sons, John (Barbara), Dan (Lisa), Jim (Heather), Larry (Maribel), Thomas (Cassandra), and Patrick (Dawn); his ten grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Frank Rathman; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernie’s Roman Catholic faith was central to his life. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Belmont, CA on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow immediately at St. John’s Cemetery in San Mateo, CA. Condolences may be offered at Crippen and Flynn Funeral Chapels (HYPERLINK "http://crippenandflynnchapels.com/"crippenandflynnchapels.com).
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Community members are invited to attend an engaging event celebrating Rotary International’s… Read moreRotary District 5150 Day of Service
Feeling overwhelmed by climate change? Want to take action but don’t know where to start? Co… Read moreHow To Take Action on Climate: What You (Yes, You!) Can Do
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.