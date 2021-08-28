Benny Kaergaard Sorensen, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Foster City, CA on July 20, 2021 surrounded by his loving family and with his beloved pug Zoey at his side. He was married for 48 years to his wife and constant travel companion, Mary Ann Sorensen, and leaves behind two children, Lisa and Eric (Jenny) Sorensen and sister Elsabet (Jannis) Makropoulos in Denmark. Born February 12, 1944, Benny grew up in Grenaa, Denmark, the youngest of ten children. With the urge to travel and explore the world ingrained in his youth, at 16 Benny had the opportunity to cross the Atlantic to join his brothers Hardy, Eigil and Leif Sorensen who had emigrated to Canada. There he learned skills as an auto mechanic, but his true interest was in flying machines. Lured by the promise of fulfilling his dream to become a pilot, Benny joined the US Air Force in 1963 and was stationed in Vietnam. When he returned, he studied aviation mechanics at the College of San Mateo and started to work toward citizenship. Through his career as a Mechanic and Inspector at United Airlines at SFO for 34 years, Benny enjoyed the opportunity to travel the world. He was always one for an adventure from summiting Kilimanjaro to exploring Peru and Columbia with his new bride on their honeymoon. He achieved his lifelong dream to become a pilot in 1968 and loved airplanes, air shows and flying. Benny was a Flight Instructor for decades, and was very involved in general aviation, serving as Flight Manager for United Airlines Flying Club in San Carlos for many years.
Benny was also an avid sailor and enjoyed his boats and teaching his children to sail from a dock on the lagoon in his backyard. He and friends from the Potter Yachters Club met for weekly races at Ryan Park and he loved the bay and ocean sails aboard his son’s boat Nanu. Travel by ship afforded him the opportunity to see more of the world in his retirement years, and he planned many cruises to exotic locales with Mary Ann. The pair also made innumerable trips cross-country and to Canada in their RVs. Benny enjoyed soccer as a fan, player and coach. In addition to coaching his son’s and daughter’s teams during their formative years, he played in a local men’s league. An expert mechanic, he tinkered all his life with a garage shop full of tools, often lending a hand to others in need. From fixing a blown gasket with a coffee can during a ski trip to designing a trickster machine that could deliver a surprise shock to whoever dared hold on, Benny was a skilled if not creative handyman. Though several strokes slowed him down in his later years, Benny was always eager to get out the door onto the next adventure. On his final sail, he will travel with his family for private memorial services, which will be held August 27 off the coast of Santa Cruz.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.