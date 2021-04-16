Basil Emery, 100, passed away on April 7, 2021 at his home in San Mateo, CA. Basil was born January 5, 1921 in Ferriday, Louisiana to the union of Will Emery and Marie Ferguson Emery. He was the oldest of five children. His parents, his brothers Alphonso and Belton and his sister Juanita preceded him in death.
Basil was the patriarch of the Emery family and he has always been a guiding force. Basil worked for Peninsula Hospital for 30 years and retired as the Human Relations Counselor. He was extremely active in the community including the Rotary Club and the NAACP. He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and has served on the trustee board. In addition he served as a member of the Board of Directors for 12 different Community Service Organizations. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #34 in San Francisco.
Mourning and cherishing his memory is his loving wife of 78 years Annabelle Emery, his sister Odessa Grimes of San Mateo and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private.
