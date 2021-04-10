Barry “Buzz” Philip Arnold, age 76, passed away in Bellingham, WA on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Barry was born on March 27, 1945 in Tacoma, WA to Opal (Crossland) Arnold and John “Bob” Robert Arnold. The family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was one year old. He graduated from Carlmont High School in Belmont, CA in 1963. Shortly afterward, he married Pearl Shore and moved to Redwood City. They welcomed their daughter Adrienne Michele soon after.
Barry worked for Western Airlines for several years. He then moved to Woodside, CA and worked for Pfafco Corporation managing solar panel manufacturing. Later he began working for American Airlines, retiring to his beloved San Juan Island with his wife Pamela (Floore) Arnold. There they found wonderful friends in the San Juan Island Yacht Club and along San Juan Drive.
Barry was enormously gregarious, generous, and held strong political opinions which he did not hesitate to share. Our “Left Coast Leftie” leaves behind many friends from California to Washington State and beyond. In addition, he is survived by his beloved wife Pamela, his daughter Adrienne Arnold and her husband Bill Sheen, sister Barbara Ryan and her husband Michael, niece Dr. Rachel Prentice, and many much-loved members of Pamela’s family: Rodger (Dianne), Tamara (Cesar), Kyle (Angelisa), Frank, Samantha (Commodore), and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pamela’s son Ezekiel, and his furry companion, Summer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank. To share your memories & condolences, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.