It is with great sadness that the family of Barry David Stock announces his passing on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 73. Barry was born in San Francisco California and has been a resident of the bay area for his entire life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary Stock. Barry will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Nancy Tivol, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and his many friends. Private graveside services will be held at Home of Peace Cemetery, 1299 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.
