Barbara Lanzone passed away in Danville, California on Friday morning, May 5, 2023.
Barbara was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised on Long Island in the small town of Mineola, New York. While studying at Adelphi University, she attended a dance where she met her husband Bob, who attended nearby Queens College. After graduation, Barbara went on to earn Masters degrees in Education and English from the University of Notre Dame in Belmont, CA. She shared her love of literature and writing as a high school English teacher for nearly 25 years, beginning at her alma mater, Mineola High School, and finishing at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, where her son was also a student.
Barbara was very happily married to, and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob Lanzone, an attorney in San Carlos, California, where they resided for over 35 years. She is also survived by her son and only child, Jim Lanzone, a graduate of UCLA and Emory University and the current CEO of Yahoo, and her daughter-in-law Shannon, a graduate of UCSD and Emory University and former prosecutor. She was very proud of all of them.
Barbara had three wonderful grandchildren: Asher Lanzone, a recent graduate of Rice University, Devin Lanzone, a sophomore at U.C. Davis, and Reese Lanzone, a sophomore at Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut. She was deeply involved in their childhoods and loved them all very much.
Barbara was incredibly well-read and a great communicator. Over the years she performed in the Sweet Adelines singing troupe, played tennis and golf on several local club teams, and was a true San Francisco Giants superfan. She was a caring and thoughtful friend to many and loved a good dinner party, especially at the holidays. Coming from humble origins, she was always tickled by her extensive world travels with Bob throughout North America, Asia, Europe and the South Pacific. She especially loved Italy - Venice and Florence in particular. In retirement, she loved spending the month of January in Kona, Hawaii and summers in Lake Tahoe.
Barbara had a truly amazing life and will be missed by family and friends more than she will ever know.
