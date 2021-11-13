Barbara Jean Lucas longtime resident of San Bruno, CA then Incline Village, NV and graduate of St. Pauls High School in San Francisco passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of George, loving mother of Steve, Jill Hennessey (Brian,) and the late Mark (Amy,) proud grandmother of Alexandria, Julianna, Jacqueline, Justin and dear sister of Carol (Charlie.)
Barbara spoke fondly of her family, growing up in the Potrero District of San Francisco and attending St. Theresa’s grammar school and church. Later, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking delicious meals, playing tennis and going to Hawaii.
A funeral mass will be Celebrated Saturday November 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Roberts Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Ave., San Bruno. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Barbara’s memory to a charity of your choice.
