Barbara E. Peters, a 64 year resident of San Carlos passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7. She was born in San Francisco and grew up in San Mateo, graduating from Notre Dame High School in Belmont class of 1956. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Duane D. Peters in 1957 and they moved to San Carlos.
She was active in the PTA’s in the 1960’s and ‘70’s serving as PTA President at Brittan Acres, White Oaks, and Tierra Linda schools. Barbara was also active in civic clubs including Junior Matrons and San Carlans, where she was a past president of both clubs. She was also a Camp Fire Girls leader for 10 years. Barbara and Duane were very active in the Chicken’s Ball until Duane’s death in 1992, serving as Co-Chairs of the 1978 “Golden Stars and Cable Cars” themed Ball.
Barbara was also a Librarian for the San Carlos School District at Central, Brittan Acres, White Oaks, Heather, and Arundel schools for 20 years until her retirement in 1998.
She enjoyed movies, music, travel, and her garden.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Peters and Janice Peters.
Donations can be sent to Hanna Boys Center.
