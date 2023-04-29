Barbara “Bobbi” Landucci passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. She was the widow of the late Robert E. Landucci, the loving mother of 5 children, a beloved Grammy of 6, and a GG of 10.
Barbara was a proud native San Franciscan who loved her SF Giant’s and 49er’s. She was an avid dancer, accomplished artist and classical pianist. Barbara loved to travel and had many adventures. She loved jazz music, volunteering at the hospital and gardening. Barbara was known for her colorful sense of fashion, her love of shoes, and dressing up for every holiday. Especially Halloween.
