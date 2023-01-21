Barbara (Bebe) Sullivan was born May 30, 1935, to William Lynus Dufau and Frances Grace Dufau (Carlson) in San Francisco where the family lived until she moving to San Mateo when she entered high school and met Dan.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Barbara (Bebe) Sullivan was born May 30, 1935, to William Lynus Dufau and Frances Grace Dufau (Carlson) in San Francisco where the family lived until she moving to San Mateo when she entered high school and met Dan.
Dan, 89, passed away on December 2, 2022, just shy of his 90th birthday. Born on Christmas Day 1932, in Pueblo Colorado to Frances Rose (Croshal) and Daniel Joseph Sullivan Sr. Dan moved with his family to San Mateo in 1945, and soon after married his beloved Bebe in 1950.
Married 70 years, they took great pride in the home and family they created together welcoming friends, family and friends of family into their home and to the dinner table.
Dan was a member of Painters Union 913 (formerly known as Union DC 13) throughout his career. He loved conversations over meals, golfing was a devoted fan of the Oakland A’s and San Francisco 49ers. Bebe was actively involved in PTA, scouting loved sewing and playing hostess. The two of them created a legacy of their San Mateo home of 65 years.
They are survived by son Daniel Patrick Sullivan, two daughters, Linda & husband Geoff (Bolt), Darcy (Stallings) and six grandchildren who lovingly called them “Nan & Papa”: Erin & husband Sean (Jones), Chandler Bolt & wife Amber, Justin Kutulas, Derrick Kutulas & wife Mary, Kendra & husband Karl (Reichstetter) and Hayley Stallings. More recently, Dan and Bebe were tickled to watch as their family grow, with 7 great grandchildren.
They are sorely missed and lovingly remembered.
Come Spring, a Celebration of Life will take place for Dan & Bebe in San Mateo. For more details, please call Derrick 650-922-3916 or email mkhkutulas@gmail.com.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Jorg - the time has come for a straight jacket and a rubber room. You certainly are a comic.
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
craigwiesner said:
Thank you Eileen for sharing this story. I wish you a happy and healthy New Year and am grateful to share these pages with you! Keep writing!!!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.