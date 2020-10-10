For those who knew Art, he had a welcoming spirit, a great sense of humor and was an amazing storyteller. He passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 a few days after entering hospice. Art was in the Army and attended Officer Candidate School. He graduated from Adelphi College, married and moved to the SF Bay Area where he earned his MBA from CAL and was a contract Manager for Standard Oil, Lockheed Missiles and Space and Philco/Ford. It was during his tenure as a college professor where he met his second wife, Sandra “Marlene” Katz, to whom he was married 47 years. Both professors at Cañada College, they went on to earn PhDs and DBA’s from Golden Gate University. They also worked at Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, he as an administrator and she as a business professor. Retiring in Nevada City, CA, they enjoyed travel and spending time with their four grandchildren. Marlene predeceased him in 2017 and in 2019 he moved to Castro Valley to be closer to stepdaughter, Lisa’s family. While in Castro Valley, Art made a new and dear friend, Nancy Harrison who helped fill this past year with pre-pandemic activities, conversation, humor and dignity.
Art is survived by stepdaughter, Lisa and her husband Mike Callagy (Foster City) and their four children Ryan, Brianna, Shannon, Kevin. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Michelle (Foster) Nomer and her husband Norm (Los Angeles), and by his brother Paul and wife Jo Ann (Branson, MO), niece Sandra and nephew William. In honor of Art’s wishes, no services are to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
