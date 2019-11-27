Arthur “Art” Anthony Pignati, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1961, entered into rest at his home on November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia Pignati for 61 years. Loving father of Jeannine Mancini, Craig Pignati (his wife Jessica) and the late Peter Pignati (his wife Marianne). Devoted son of the late Pietro and the late Voghera Pignati. Dear brother of Maria Cummings and the late Louis Pignati (his wife Dolores Bauer). Dear son-in-law the late Joseph and the late Jay Schembri. Also survived by his cherished 7 grandchildren PJ, Daniel, Jacqueline, Alyssa, Kiara, Nicole and CJ, along with his in-laws Rose and Al Morando, his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 82 years.
Worked for Parisian, Adeline and Wedemeyer Bakeries for over 40 years; former owner of Pot Belly Deli in Menlo Park; 45 year member and Past President of the Millbrae Lions Club; Past Commissioner of the Millbrae Lions Club Baseball League; Past Governor of Lions Club District 4-C4; Trustee with the Lions Eye Foundation; member of the Marche Club and the Italian American Social club both in San Francisco; the Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo; also famous for making ravioli for numerous events, family and friends.
Thank you to Mission Hospice, especially Dr. Aditi Patel and Nurse Elisabeth Craig and Dr. Karen Chee.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, November 29, 2019 after 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. Visitation will continue at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae after 6:30 PM, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan and concluding with a reception.
His family prefers donations to Mission Hospice at www.missionhospice.org, or to the Lions Eye Foundation at www.lionseyeca-nv.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.