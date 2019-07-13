Ann Vandever, 90, of Marietta, GA died June 29, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, CA on February 1, 1929 to Peter Joseph Tuohey and Genevieve Loretto Dever. Ann met the love of her life, Ernest Vandever (deceased October 8, 2008) and married him on October 15, 1949. Ann was a great support to her husband in many ways. Together they raised two daughters. As a fireman’s wife she was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the California State Firefighters’ Association (the “Firebelles”). When Ernie started his own business she was his administrative assistant and accountant. After they sold the business she became a realtor. In her later years her most favorite job was as “Grammy” to her two grandsons. She split her time between California and Georgia before finally moving to Marietta in 2017. Ann and Ernie loved to travel, visiting Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. They were both adventurous, bungee jumping for the first time in their mid-sixties. Ann got her greatest joy from her family. She is survived by daughter Christina Vandever of Cupertino, CA, daughter Valerie King and husband Jeff of Marietta, GA, and two grandsons, Travis Connor and Ryan Alexander King. Ann was respected and loved by friends and family and will be greatly missed.
