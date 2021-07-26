Ann McCarthy Sullivan, 80, resident of San Mateo, died on February 13, 2021. Ann was the daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret McCarthy, born on June 22, 1940 in San Francisco, CA. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Terence J. Sullivan, Sr. on September 28, 1963. This union was blessed with three children: Nancy Sullivan Mellen (Jeff), Denise Sullivan Coll (Bill) and Terence John Sullivan, Jr. (Jenelle). Her legacy will live on through her grandchildren: Katherine, Annie and Sara Mellen, Adam (Marian) and Lauren Coll, Kaitlyn, Avery and Liam Sullivan and step grandchildren: Connor and Brendan Graville, and her great granddaughter: Claire Sullivan Coll. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terence J. Sullivan, Sr., her twin brother, Daniel J. McCarthy, Jr., sister-in-law‘s Sharon McCarthy, Joan Sullivan, Loretta McClellan and brother-in-law’s Donald E. Sullivan, Richard T. Sullivan and Lew McClellan. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great granddaughter, her sister-in-law Mary Sullivan Prolo (Jeff) along with many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Ann was a stay at home mom while her children were young. She took on many roles volunteering at St. Matthew’s Catholic School, in the community, and anything involving her children. Once her children were grown, she went back to work in the banking industry. Once she joined her husband Terry in retirement, they spent a lot of time traveling with her twin brother Dan and sister-in-law Sharon. When not traveling, Ann and Terry enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Avenue, San Mateo, CA. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Ann_Sullivan.
